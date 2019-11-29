|
|
Catharine Nickle Lyke Sebby
Knoxville - Catharine Nickle Lyke Sebby passed away on November 28, 2019, just after her 98th birthday. She was born on November 17, 1921 to the late L. B. Nickle, Sr. and Lillian Hough Nickle, the oldest of 5 children, and grew up in the Pleasant Ridge community. Catharine married Eddie Lyke and the couple resided in Fountain City, where they raised their two daughters. She was a substitute teacher in Knox County elementary schools for many years. After Eddie's death in 1976, she worked in the family business, Herbert and Nickle Furniture Company. She married A. E. (Bud) Sebby in 1980, and they built a home on the family land in Pleasant Ridge. She resided in the home until 2016, when she moved to Maryville to be close to her daughter.
Catharine was very active in the former Virginia Avenue Methodist Church where she enjoyed many close friendships, and was later a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a longtime member of the Knoxville Women's Club. After retirement, she and Bud enjoyed many years of travelling and being with family and friends, until his death in 2007.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Catharine was predeceased in death by her daughter, Patsy Lyke Huffman; great-grandson, Cory Huffman; sister and brother-in-law, Libba and Joe Tedder; brother, Louis B. Nickle, Jr.; brother-in-law, Jack Henderson; and son-in-law, Ross Birchfiel.
Catharine leaves behind a large, loving, and extended family to cherish her memory. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Lyke Birchfiel; step-daughters, Diane Turner and Sara (Nalan) Nichols; sister, Lillian Henderson; brother, Bill Nickle; sister-in-law, June Nickle; and son-in-law, Jim Huffman. She was "Grandmere" to her 10 grandchildren, Cathy (Rodney) Kelly, Elaine (John) Roach, Nancy (Jim) Webber, Tammy (Jeff) Wilkerson, Randy Huffman, Chris (Pam) Huffman, Janie (Jeff) Smither, Steve (Doki) Huffman, Jamie Huffman, and Kelly (John) Parkinson, 13 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.
Catharine has been a resident of Brookdale Sandy Springs Assisted Living in Maryville for 3 years and the family would like to thank the staff for the excellent care she received while there, and the residents for the many warm friendships she developed. The family would also like to thank the dedicated and loving staff of UT Hospice.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 2nd from 1-2pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service at 2pm and graveside service immediately following at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Reverend Dr. David Tabor officiating. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Food Ministry- Manna.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr Knoxville, TN 37918 (865)689-8888. www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019