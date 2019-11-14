|
|
Catherine Alberta Pickel Waller
Lenoir City - Catherine Alberta Pickel Waller age 96 of Lenoir City passed away November 13, 2019. Catherine was a homemaker and worked several years at Union Carbide. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Loudon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis C. Waller; parents, George and Elsie Pickel; sisters, Mary Nell Pickel and Lena Reynolds, and son-in-law, Marty Ward. Survived by her sister, Helen Shubert; daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila Smith (John), Marsha Ward, and Lisa Johnson (Larry); grandchildren: Jonathan Smith (Alison), Melanie Smith, Garrity Ward, Molly Ward, Laura Hinchee (Dan), Logan Johnson (Christine); great-grandchildren: Eli, Lily, and Hannah Smith, Teagan and Kinley Hinchee; several nieces, nephews, including devoted nieces, Cricket Windle and Linda Whalen. The family would like to express a special thank you to Lakewood Assisted Living in Loudon, Christian Care Center of Bristol, Caris Hospice Healthcare in Loudon County and Johnson City, TN. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 16th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Family and friends will gather at 9:30 Sunday morning at the Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Days (which funds macular degeneration treatment), 2611 Internet Blvd., Frisco, TX 75034 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019