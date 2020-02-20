Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Following Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Sinking Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery
Catherine Griffis Obituary
Catherine Griffis

Harriman - Catherine "Cathy" Griffis, age 68 of Harriman passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Cathy was a member of Sinking Springs United Methodist Church where she loved singing in the church choir. Throughout her life she loved going to the movies, listening to music, and traveling. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Effie Mae Owensby and brother, Ronnie Owensby.

She is survived by:

Husband, Scott B. Griffis; son, Kevin Fox & wife Elizabeth; daughter, Gina Fox; grandchildren, Savannah, Aidan, & Wyatt; brothers, Dana & Steve Owensby.

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be 2:00 pm, Sunday at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
