Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Catherine Juanita Buckner

Catherine Juanita Buckner Obituary
Catherine Juanita Buckner

Knoxville - Juanita "Nana" Buckner - age 77, of Strawberry Plains, TN passed away on March 29, 2020. Juanita loved her family and the Carter community, she was Nana to everyone. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Buckner and Pauline Buckner; husband, Frank Buckner, Jr; son, Dwight Needham; and great-granddaughter, Teagan Daugherty. Juanita is survived by her children, DeWayne (Terri) Needham and Angie (Chris) Cotter; grandchildren, Michael Needham, Kayla (Chris) Daugherty, Mabry Needham, Ryan Cotter and Tia Gauthier; great-grandchildren, Holston, Morgan, Kinsley, Callie, and Wyatt. A register book will be available at Bridges Funeral Home on Monday and Tuesday between the hours of 8:00AM to 5:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Foundation or Young Williams Animal Shelter. A private service will be held at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View, nephews will be honorary pallbearers. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
