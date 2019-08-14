Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
180 Pine Ridge Road
Harriman, TN
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
180 Pine Ridge Road
Harriman, TN
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Roane Memorial Gardens
1932 - 2019
Catherine Louise Crabtree Obituary
Catherine Louise Crabtree

Harriman - Catherine Louise Crabtree, 87, of Harriman went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 12, 2019 following a short illness. She was the youngest child born to William and Cordia Wampler. She was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church in Harriman since 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Ralph, Howard, W.T., Robert, Claude Wampler and sister, Ruth Lamance. She is survived by husband of 62 years, Marion Edward Crabtree, her son Charles Crabtree and wife Susan of Philadelphia and daughter, Jama Basler and husband, Garland of Kingston. Grandchildren, Chad Crabtree, Zach Sellers, Beau Sellers, Jacob Crabtree, Jessica Crabtree, Josh Crabtree, Nathan Basler and wife Cayla and Derek Basler. One great-grandson, Brooks Gregory Basler and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 180 Pine Ridge Road Harriman, TN 37748, with the funeral to follow at 7:00 pm with Reverend Eddie Chasteen and Reverend Ronnie Clark officiating. Burial 11:00 am Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Homes of Harriman serving the Crabtree family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
