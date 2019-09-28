|
Catherine Miller Hartzler
Knoxville - Catherine (Miller) Hartzler, age 87, of Knoxville, formerly of Hartville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Thursday afternoon, September 26, 2019, at her home.
Catherine was a member of West Park Baptist Church. She was an LPN in nursing homes in Ohio and Tennessee. She later worked with Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville. She enjoyed hiking, cooking, baking and raising her four children and grandchildren.
Catherine is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Fannie Miller who were from Uniontown, Ohio; sisters, Dorothy Miller, Alta Miller, Marie (Covel) Thomas, and Grace (John) Gingerich, and brother Bill (Irene) Miller, and a set of unnamed twin brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, David Hartzler; children, Luke Hartzler of Shelbyville, Indiana, Heidi (Brian) Wallace of Knoxville, Mark (Mitzi) Hartzler of Katy, Texas, Byron (Pamela) Hartzler of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Josh (Abby) Hester, Michael (Brandy) Hartzler, Holly Wallace, Cameron Hartzler, William Wallace, and Nicholas Hartzler; four great grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Pankratz, Virginia (Jurgen) Fenske, and twin brother, Calvin Miller all of Hartville, Ohio; brothers, Jacob Miller Jr. of Ravenna, Ohio; Mart (Katie) Miller of Uniontown, Ohio; Glenn (Leanne) Miller of Apple Creek, Ohio; Floyd Miller of Colorado Springs, Colorado; James (Pauline) Miller of Didsbury, Alberta, Canada; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, at West Park Baptist Church with service to follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Joe Kappel officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, at Fairview Baptist Church for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, Friends of the Smokies, Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinsons.org), or Gideons International.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019