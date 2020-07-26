1/
Catherine Stout Beals
Catherine Stout Beals

Louisville - Catherine Stout Beals, age 94 of Louisville, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at UT Medical Center. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church of Knoxville and former member of New Providence Presbyterian Church of Maryville. She worked at New Providence Presbyterian while she was student at Maryville College Class of 1947. She was also a member of the Lakemoor Hills Garden Club, a mentor to two people in the Big Brothers & Big Sisters, and helped teach line dancing at Volunteer Christian Ministries. She was deeply loved and was very active in her church. Preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Joe D. Beals Jr M.D.; son, Brian Mark Beals; parents, George and Marion Haseloff Stout; sisters, Marion Wilson and Eleanor Barker. Survivors include her sons, Joe D. Beals III and wife Bonnie, Brent Beals; several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the mission fund at Second Presbyterian Church, 2829 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or to Helen Ross McNabb, 201 Springdale Street, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 26 to Jul. 30, 2020.
July 27, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Beals family. One of my fondest memories of Mrs. Beals was when we had sleepovers at the house and I know we were a hand full but the next morning we were assured to have homemade pancakes and syrup. They were so good. Thanks for everything. Rest In Peace
Fred Thurman
Friend
July 27, 2020
My Grandmother worked for the Beals Family for years and I am sorry to hear of Mrs. Beals passing. Praying God's love and mercy in this time of sorrow.
Rev. Jimmy Bagwell
Friend
July 27, 2020
God Bless You, dear friend. Our love and deepest sympathy to your wonderful family.
Ed & Norean Carver
Friend
