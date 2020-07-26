Catherine Stout BealsLouisville - Catherine Stout Beals, age 94 of Louisville, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at UT Medical Center. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church of Knoxville and former member of New Providence Presbyterian Church of Maryville. She worked at New Providence Presbyterian while she was student at Maryville College Class of 1947. She was also a member of the Lakemoor Hills Garden Club, a mentor to two people in the Big Brothers & Big Sisters, and helped teach line dancing at Volunteer Christian Ministries. She was deeply loved and was very active in her church. Preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Joe D. Beals Jr M.D.; son, Brian Mark Beals; parents, George and Marion Haseloff Stout; sisters, Marion Wilson and Eleanor Barker. Survivors include her sons, Joe D. Beals III and wife Bonnie, Brent Beals; several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the mission fund at Second Presbyterian Church, 2829 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or to Helen Ross McNabb, 201 Springdale Street, Knoxville, TN 37917.