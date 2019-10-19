|
|
Cathy Ann (McGinnis) Daniel
Knoxville - Cathy Ann (McGinnis) McDaniel age 68 passed away 5:46 AM, Saturday, October 18, 2019 at The Pointe at Lifespring. She retired as a teller from Regions Bank Fountain City Branch. Member of Clear Springs Baptist Church in Corryton. Preceded in death by parents Ruthie and S.E. McGinnis; husband Charley McDaniel, Jr.; grandson Ryan Brooks. Survived by daughter Jill Brooks; grandchildren Nick and Alyssa Brooks; great-grandchild Layton Brooks; sister Debbie and Richard Young; niece Jennifer Brooks; aunt Maebell Hoard; fur baby Spencer; cousins Janie Hoard and Duane Rogers. Receiving of friends 5:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with Rev. Mike Segars officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 PM at Graveston Cemetery for a 1:00 PM graveside service on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019