Cathy Ensley
Cathy Ensley

Knoxville - Betty Catherine Ensley - age 75 of Knoxville, TN passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday, August 7, 2020. Affectionately called "Aunt Cathy," she especially enjoyed serving Greenwood Cemetery as a greeter during the annual fall and spring tours. Cathy loved spending time with her family and friends, attending church, and listening to Bluegrass music. She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph Michael Ensley; and step-father, Jemes L. Sellers. Those left behind to cherish her memory are three sons, Mark of Jacksonville, Florida, Michael (Chip) of Maryville, TN, and Matthew of Myrtle Beach, SC; mother, Ruth Price Sellers; brother, Charles (Christine) Price of Knoxville, TN; special friend, Raymond Berry; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:00 PM at Trinity Community Church, 6706 Central Ave. Pike, Knoxville, TN. Pastor Mark Medley will be officiating. The family requests that masks be properly worn during the entire time and social distancing be observed for the safety of those with compromised immunity. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Second Harvest, 136 Harvest Ln, Maryville, TN 37801 or https://secondharvestetn.org/ Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Trinity Community Church
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Trinity Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
