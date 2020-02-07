|
|
Cathy Fay Bailey
Andersonville - Cathy Bailey - age 67 of Andersonville, passed away February 6, 2020 after a brave fight and complication of illness. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Cathy was a people person and loved many people in her life. She will be greatly missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Nellie Clapp; son, Jason Sweet; and seven siblings. Cathy is survived by loving husband of 37 years, Wayne Bailey; son, Travis (Crystal) Bailey; daughter, Kathy Bailey; granddaughter, Rylee Bailey; sisters, Ella (Meril) Bruner and Shirley Middleton; brothers, Carson (Sandy) Clapp and Jerry (Jackie) Clapp; beloved nieces and nephews, church family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The service will follow with Reverend Phillip Hayes officiating. Friends and family will meet at Trinity Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 to go in procession to New Loyston Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Cathy Bailey. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020