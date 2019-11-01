Services
Cathy Lawless Obituary
Cathy Lawless

Clinton - Cathy Groover Lawless, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend passed away Tues evening, October 29, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Cathy was born September 24, 1959 in Oak Ridge, TN. She was a long-term resident of Clinton and continued to raise her family in the same city she grew up in. She graduated from the University of Tennessee. She worked at Y-12 for over 25 years. She lived life to the fullest and cherished her family, including her beloved dogs. She was an avid gardener and loved being outdoors. Cathy lead a physically active and healthy lifestyle. She coached youth soccer and basketball throughout her adult life and was always involved with her children's teams.

Preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Groover. Survived by husband, Wayne Lawless; children Courtney Hunt and husband Kevin, Tyler Hodge and fiancé Valerie, Mattie Shoemaker and husband Trey, Alex Lawless, and Emily Lawless; grandchildren Ethan Hunt, Wyatt Hodge, Caleb Wolfe, Olivia Hodge, and LillyAnn Shoemaker; father Charles Groover; brothers Gary Groover and wife Sayona, Greg Groover, Mark Groover and wife Melanie; and many more family members and friends.

Receiving friends will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm at the church with Rev. Mark Flynn officiating. Burial will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who showed love and support during this difficult time.

Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
