Knoxville - Cathy Sue Pannell age 63 of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020. Cathy loved the Lord, her family and her church. Retired from Martin-Marietta after 22 years of service. A member of Living Waters Full Gospel Church in North Knoxville where she served as the church secretary and worship leader. Preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Bertha Satterfield; siblings, Randy Satterfield, Dwight Satterfield, Judy Grant. Survived by her husband, Howard Pannell; son, Mike Pannell (Crystal); daughter, Julia Campbell; sisters, Connie Satterfield, Tammy Brooks; nine grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; special nephew, Gabriel Waller; several other nieces and nephews. A home going service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at noon at Living Waters Full Gospel Church 1303 N. Broadway officiated by her husband, Rev. Howard Pannell. The family will receive friends starting at 11:00 AM. A graveside service will be held at Bookwalter Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com. Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel 865-922-9195.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020