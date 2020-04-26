Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Pannell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Sue Pannell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy Sue Pannell Obituary
Cathy Sue Pannell

Knoxville - Cathy Sue Pannell age 63 of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020. Cathy loved the Lord, her family and her church. Retired from Martin-Marietta after 22 years of service. A member of Living Waters Full Gospel Church in North Knoxville where she served as the church secretary and worship leader. Preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Bertha Satterfield; siblings, Randy Satterfield, Dwight Satterfield, Judy Grant. Survived by her husband, Howard Pannell; son, Mike Pannell (Crystal); daughter, Julia Campbell; sisters, Connie Satterfield, Tammy Brooks; nine grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; special nephew, Gabriel Waller; several other nieces and nephews. A home going service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at noon at Living Waters Full Gospel Church 1303 N. Broadway officiated by her husband, Rev. Howard Pannell. The family will receive friends starting at 11:00 AM. A graveside service will be held at Bookwalter Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com. Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel 865-922-9195.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -