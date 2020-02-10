Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Corbitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Vanessa Corbitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy Vanessa Corbitt Obituary
Cathy Vanessa Corbitt, age 62, formerly of, Greensboro, North Carolina passed away peacefully, February 9, 20020 at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, TN, after a brief illness.

Memorial service, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon, Jerusalem Cathedral, 1822 Sharp Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27406.

Flowers, cards and condolences, may be sent to the family at church address above.

Announcement by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -