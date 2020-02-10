|
|
Cathy Vanessa Corbitt, age 62, formerly of, Greensboro, North Carolina passed away peacefully, February 9, 20020 at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, TN, after a brief illness.
Memorial service, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon, Jerusalem Cathedral, 1822 Sharp Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27406.
Flowers, cards and condolences, may be sent to the family at church address above.
Announcement by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020