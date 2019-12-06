Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Haven Hill Memorial Gardens
C.B. Raper

Madisonville - Raper, C.B., age 67, of Madisonville, gained his wings on Thursday, December 5, 2019. C.B. was a devoted husband, father, and papaw and was the most hard working, loving, generous man and will be missed tremendously by those who loved him. He was retired from ALCOA and was a member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church. He served as past Worshipful Master of Tellico Masonic Lodge #80 F & AM. He loved playing golf, taking road trips with his brother David, and spending time with his grandson, Reed.

We can rejoice that C.B. is reunited in heaven with his parents, Buster and Annie Raper and sister, Anna Faye Moser.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Revonda Bivens Raper, daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Russell Gasche, son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Tara Raper, grandchildren, Shelby, Levi, Sophie, Reed and Ava Dawn, sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and James Watson, brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Deb Raper, Darrell and Sherri Raper, Joel and Denice Raper, Jerry and Marsha Raper, special mother-in-law, Geneva Bivens, several loving nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Hilda Pearson, Betty and Harold Atkins, Linda Thomas, Debbie Burns, Bill and Cheryl Bivens.

Graveside service and interment 2:00 P.M. Sunday, Haven Hill Memorial Gardens, Rev. Carl Croft officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of C.B. to Meals on Wheels of Monroe County. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
