CDR Dwight T Ramsay USCG RetiredKnoxville - CDR Dwight T. Ramsay, USCG Ret. passed away at his home in Farragut on June 13, 2020. He was born in Fredonia, Kansas on September 29, 1930 to Burke and Lois Timmons Ramsay.Dwight Ramsay came from a family with a long tradition of loyally serving and defending their country. His father fought in the First World War, and all 4 of his brothers served in WWII. After graduating from Independence, KS Jr. College, Dwight resolved to continue this tradition of service, and applied to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard. He left behind his small-town home in Kansas to attend the Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT. While at the academy, he proved himself not only to be a diligent student, but also a skilled athlete, playing on the 1951 team as it became the first undefeated team in Coast Guard history. In 1954, he graduated from the academy alongside many who would become his lifelong friends. Going beyond what was expected, he continued his education, earning a degree in Civil Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Master's degree from New York University. The 24-year long Coast Guard career which followed took him all over the world, from major American cities such as New York, Norfolk, Washington, and Miami, and even as far as East Asia and Hawaii. During this period, he was put in charge of many engineering projects which improved navigation and made the oceans a safer place for sailors and travelers. After retiring from the Coast Guard in 1974, he permanently settled his family in Knoxville where he took a position at the TVA and worked for 14 years helping to design and construct vitally important power plants across East Tennessee.Dwight was a longtime faithful member of Concord United Methodist Church, where he lent his beautiful voice to both the choir and the men's ensemble. He was an avid golfer and many days of his retirement were spent playing golf and watching football.Dwight is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Marilyn Mason Ramsay and his children David Ramsay of Louisville, KY; Susan Ramsay of Pine Lake, GA; JoAnne Long ofRock Hill, SC; and Lois Sparks of Knoxville; daughter in-law Jamie Ramsay; and sons in-law Marshall Long and Dr. Richard Sparks. He leaves grandchildren Mason Ramsay, Emma Kirk, Carter Ramsay, Tucker Sparks, and Allison Kirk. He is also survived by his sister and brother in-law Naomi and Lyle Mellen of Fredonia, KS.Dwight was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Ronald Ramsey, Wayne Ramsey, Brice Ramsay, and Clayton Ramsay.A graveside service for the family will be held at Pleasant Forest Cemetery. A memorial service is planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the music ministry at Concord United Methodist Church (C.M.U.C.) 11020 Roane Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934.