Cecil A. Campbell



Knoxville, TN



Cecil A. Campbell, a resident of Knoxville, TN since 1935, passed away on April 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by



parents, Jasper and Edna Campbell; brother, George Campbell; sister, Jeanette Smith; and his wife of 73 years, Lucille Campbell.



Cecil is survived by sister, Mrs. Geneva Henton; brothers, Bill Campbell, Wallace Campbell and wife Vivian, Billy Campbell and wife Marcelle, Jim Campbell and wife Annette, and Don Campbell; children, Larry Campbell and wife Esta, Robert Campbell and wife Brenda; grandchildren, Michelle Franklin, Anderson Campbell and wife April, Michael Campbell and wife Karen, Nicholas Campbell and wife Melissa; great-grandchildren, Sydney Campbell, Rylee Campbell, Mason Campbell, Owen Campbell, Harper Campbell, and Sadie Campbell.



He served during WWII as a Staff Sergeant, US Army Air Force. He was a graduate of Draughn's Business College and retired from Home Beneficial Life Insurance Company. Cecil was a member of Central Baptist Church where he was a Deacon as well as a Sunday School Teacher for over 40 years. He was also a member of Fountain City Lions Club for 37 years where he had served at different times as a President, Diabetes Awareness Chairman, and District Cabinet Member. He was a member of Sertoma Club and was named Fountain City's Man of the Year in 2002.



In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts may be made to: Central Baptist Church Fountain City (5364 North Broadway Street, Knoxville, TN 37918), or Fountain City Lions Club, designated for the upkeep of the Fountain City Park and lake (Fountain City Lions Club, P.O. Box 5276, Knoxville, TN 37928).



The family will receive friends from 11:00am-1:00pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel (5301 Fountain Road, Knoxville, TN 37918) with a Service to follow at 1:00pm. The burial will be after the service at 3:00pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery (2300 West Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918). Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Campbell family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com. Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary