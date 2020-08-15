1/1
Knoxville - Cecil A. (Buzzy) Kelley, 80 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday August 6, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Lake City, TN. He was preceded by his mother, Margaret "Peggy" Sharp Kelley and William James Kelley as well as the love of his life of 34 years who passed away in 2014, Kimberlee Davis. Buzzy is survived by his sister, Margaret Small; 2 nieces and 3 nephews; and many close cousins. Most importantly his companion and close friend in many adventures, his cousin Tom Kelley. They shared a love of British motorcycles and were both longtime members of the Time Warp Vintage Motorcycle Club. Buzzy graduated from East High in 1957 and went on to receive a Master's degree in Psychology and minor in German from UT in Knoxville. Buzzy was a voracious bibliophile and movie watcher. He was most comfortable at home surrounded by a wide eclectic collection of books, DVD's and his beloved cats. He also loved to cook and had cookbooks from all over the world. Buzzy will be missed for his expansive vocabulary, wit and humor and especially for just being Buzz. Family and friends will meet at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike, on Friday, August 21, 2020, for a 2:00 PM memorial service with military honors. Online condolences may be made at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2020.
