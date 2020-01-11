|
|
Cecil "Dick" Blair
Dandridge - Cecil "Dick" Blair, age 77 of Dandridge, Tennessee, went to his heavenly home on January 10, 2020. He was a US Army Veteran who served in Vietnam from 1967-1968. He was a dedicated truck driver for many years before retiring. Dick will always be remembered for his kindness and caring way with others.
Dick was preceded in death by parents, George and Johnnie Blair; brother, Ray Blair; sister, Faye Latham; and son-in-law, Lynn Thompson. He is survived and will be deeply missed by his wife of 35 years, Ruby Blair; daughter, Susuan Thompson; step-children, Lorri and Janice ; grandchildren, Brittini and Dylan; step-grandchildren, Pam and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Patrick and Wren; step-great-grandchildren, Troy Dale, Alex, Chase, and Kaden; brother, Dave Blair and wife Carolyn; sisters, Linda Caldwell and husband Gene, Carol Maples and husband Gary; and other extended family and friends.
Friends and family will meet at Berry Highland South Cemetery on Tuesday, January 14th at 12:45pm for a 1:00pm Graveside & Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness for someone in his memory. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020