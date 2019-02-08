Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
12:45 PM
Grandvew Memorial Garden
Cecil Carl Curley Jones Obituary
Cecil Carl "Curley" Jones

Anderson County, TN

Cecil Carl "Curley" Jones, age 80 of Anderson County, passed away February 5th, 2019. He fought a long and hard battle with cancer. He worked 35 years for Y-12 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee and was a member of the Cold War Patriots. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served from 1963 to 1966.

His duty station being in Germany for most of his service. He raised cattle and farmed on his acreage in the Claxton area of Anderson County. He and his best friend Dale Shelton were selling corn they had grown and Dale said, " I was selling on one side of the truck and Curley was giving it away on the other side." He was a generous person and was known to give to one and all. In his younger years he loved to Drag Race and won many trophies. He also was an avid motorcycle rider.

He leaves behind three sisters; one brother-in-law; one nephew; and special friends, Chris White and Dale and Lola Shelton all of Anderson County.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 9th, 2019 from 5-7 PM in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Brandon Cate officiating. Family and friends will meet at Grandvew Memorial Garden Sunday, February 10th, 2019 at 12:45 PM for a graveside service at 1 PM.

A special thanks to the staff of the 5th Floor of Fort Sanders Regional Hospital in Knoxville for their care and compassion during his time of passing.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 8, 2019
