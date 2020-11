Or Copy this URL to Share

Cecil D. George Jr. passed away November 15, 2020 at Signature of Rockwood Health and Rehabilitation Center. Preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Margaret Ray George. Survived by son, Sherrod George, brother, Bennie (Teresa) George, aunts; Vivian (Jody) Dockery and Geraldine (Carl) Dockery, uncle, Walter (Joann) Ray, and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Final arrangements by Jarnigan and Son Mortuary









