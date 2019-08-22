|
Cecil David Sewell
Knoxville - Cecil David Sewell, 68, joined his mother, Mildred Elizabeth Turner Sewell, unexpectedly on August 19. He leaves behind a sister, Cecelia, and brother-in-law, Ken; a brother, Larry, and sister-in-law, Genie; and a sister, Susan, and brother-in-law, Berney. Two children with his ex-wife, Barbara, are also being left behind, Tiffany and Travis. He had four grandchildren that he loved to the moon and back, Ambria, Nate, Logan, and Mattie.
A small celebration of his life and receiving of friends will be conducted at Bethany Baptist Church on Saturday, August 24th at 3pm.
There will be no burial, so in lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the at https://www.kidney.org/support?sidebar=DonateNowButton
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019