Cecil Terrell
Knoxville - Cecil Roland Terrell was born on September 14, 1937 in Bartow, Florida. He went to be with his Savior on October 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Carol Yoakley-Terrell, Knoxville, TN, brother, Thomas Dale Terrell, Purlear, NC, two sons, Dr. Tom Terrell (Kelly Porter), and James Terrell, a wonderful granddaughter, Joanna Terrell, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by mother, Florrie Weaver, and father, R.C. Terrell.
Roland spent his formative years in Blakely, GA. The family moved to Waverly, OH where he played varsity football. He started college at the University of Florida then Troy State Teachers College. After graduation, he taught English at Cocoa High School in Rockledge, FL. He always said, "This was the best job I ever had." At the University of Alabama, he completed an MA and an Ed.D. in Education.
After graduate school, Roland taught at Jacksonville University. He then served as Director of Staff and Program Development at Florida State College in Jacksonville. During his tenure, he was the founding president of both the National Center for Organization and Staff Development and International Education and the National Staff and Organizational Development in the American Association of Community Colleges. He helped forge relationships with several academic programs in Taiwan and England. He was Vice President for Development and Professor of Education at Brewton Parker, Mount Vernon, GA. A major achievement was a Title 3 grant proposal that received three perfect scores. Successful fund raising led to permanent buildings that grace the campus. His educational career culminated as Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Pfeiffer University, Meisenheimer, NC.
Roland Terrell was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church, most recently First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge. He enjoyed the Monday Men's Discussion Group. Remembering his roots, Roland enjoyed helping young men develop strong work ethics. He was an enthusiastic UT sports fan. He also learned to value the Basenji when his dog, Joe Lee defeated the Westminster Kennel Club champion as "best in breed." In the last few years of his life, Roland rediscovered his love for harmonica and cherished his time with family and granddaughter.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12 noon until 2:00pm. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm with Reverend Mark Flynn officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Church at First United Methodist Church, Oak Ridge.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019