|
|
Cecil Thompson
Knoxville - Cecil L. Thompson, age 90, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his assisted living residence in Knoxville, TN. Cecil was a member of Central Bearden Church. Cecil grew up in Morganton, NC, a small town in western North Carolina. He was a graduate of Carson-Newman University, and afterwards graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Th.D. in Theology and Ethics. Cecil trained many up and coming pastors to lead churches and spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. He and his wife Jean, served as career missionaries with the International Mission Board for 35 years. The first 20 years he served as a professor at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Cecil then served in several capacities at the Baptist Spanish Publishing House in El Paso, TX. He and wife Jean retired at 62 and moved to Knoxville, TN, Jean's home town. He was an avid reader as well as a big fan of Cincinnati Reds baseball. Cecil was preceded in death by parents, Ruby Denton and Marcus Ulry Thompson. Survived by: Loving wife of 66 years, Jean Thompson, daughter Becky Thompson, son Andrew Thompson, brother Bill Thompson, nephew Mark Thompson. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to one of these: Baptist Spanish Publishing House Foundation, P.O. Box 4255, 7000 Alabama St, El Paso, TX 79904. Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, global missions fund, 160 Clairemont Avenue, Suite 500, Decatur, GA 30030 Uni. WMU Foundation, P.O. Box 11346, Birmingham, AL 35282-8564
There will be a private graveside service. A video will be made of the service and available on www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2020