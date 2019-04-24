Services
Cecile Braden Harper

Cecile Braden Harper age 84 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully Easter Sunday, April 21st at NHC Ft. Sanders. She was a

member of Belmont Heights Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Lovell and George Braden; siblings, Roy Braden, Mildred Cox and Gene Braden. Survived by loving husband of 66 years, Buford Harper; children, Vickie Sanchez, Deborah (Danny) Pursiful and Sharon (Frank) Price; grandchildren, Summer Sanchez-Cole, Dustin Sanchez, Bethany McMillan, Ryan Price and Josh Pursiful; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Maggie Mae Capps. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Pastor Gene Wood officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11:45 am Saturday at Lynch Bethel Cemetery for a 12 pm interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Belmont Heights Baptist Church or NHC Ft. Sanders. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
