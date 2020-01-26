|
|
Cecilia "Ce-Ce" Lucy Donahue Metzger
Loudon - Cecilia ("Ce-Ce" ) Metzger, 76 years old, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday evening, January 24th , at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville, TN after a long illness. The family wishes to thank all of the nurses, staff and physicians for their outstanding care and compassion.
Ce-Ce was born February 12, 1943 (the same day as her mother, Eva Citro Donahue) in Baltimore, MD. She attended St. Clement's Catholic School in Landsdowne, Maryland through the 12th Grade, and graduated from Towson University in Towson, Maryland with her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education.
Ce-Ce was a devoted mother, grandmother, friend and wife, and had a strong Catholic faith. She fought passionately and actively for the unborn. She was very learned, loved to read, dance, and to laugh. She had the most sweet, gentle, humble, and patient spirit.
Cecilia taught Kindergarten for 16 years at St. Mary's Catholic School in Landover Hills, Maryland. She was truly dedicated to the craft of teaching. She loved her students, and loved to be creative. After retiring, she volunteered every week at the Pregnancy Help Center in Knoxville, TN for several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Eva Donahue, and her brother, Nick Donahue.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Arthur Metzger, who faithfully and tirelessly took care of her in her last years. She is also survived by her five children: Michael "Mickey" Metzger (Sophia) of Chantilly, VA, Annemarie Spain (Greg) of Morristown, TN, John Metzger of Crofton, MD, Tim Metzger of Lenoir City, TN, and Chris Metzger (Joyce) of Mount Airy, Maryland. She is survived by 8 grandchildren: Sara, Caroline, Emily, Leo, Jackson, Jeremy, Brayden, and Eva.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Right to Life or St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, TN.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, TN with funeral Mass to follow. Interment will be at the Saint Thomas columbarium immediately following Mass with a luncheon reception to follow in the St. Thomas Family Life Center.
Arrangements by Click Funeral Home Lenoir City. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020