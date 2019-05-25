|
|
Celesta Herrell
Loudon, TN
Celesta L. Herrell, age 84, of Loudon passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, May 22, 2019, surrounded by family. She was of the Baptist faith and retired from National Can Company in 1980, and was a caregiver for many years; helping people in their time of need. She enjoyed gospel music, gardening and was very devoted to her family. Mrs. Herrell was preceded in death by her husband, Luther D. Herrell; parents, Floyd Henry and Nellie Russell; sisters, Hazel Glass, Joyce Smallen; brothers, James Roscoe "JR" Russell and Clifford Eugene Russell. She is survived by her son, Barney (Carolyn) Herrell; grandchildren, Brian (Caitlin) Herrell, Adele (Sean) Sensing, Irene (Brad) Maul and Kevin Herrell; three great grandchildren; former daughter-in-law, Catherine Shuman; siblings, Edward (Paula) Russell, Fayda (David) Jennings and Joe Russell; and a host of nieces and nephews. Special Thank You to caregivers, Anne McConkey, Crystal Whitmire, and JoAnn Arden. The family will greet friends 5pm - 7pm Saturday, May 25, at Loudon Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 7pm. Rev. Amy Cook will be officiating. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Herrell family. www.loudonfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 25, 2019