Celeste "Ceggie" Brichetto Sproul Millen
Celeste "Ceggie" Brichetto Sproul Millen, 84, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia where she lived for the past three years close to her beloved daughters, son-in-law, and grandsons. She had a ruptured aorta that happened suddenly within minutes and with no warning.
Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, Celeste was the daughter of the late Lawrence Paul (LP) and Myrtle Brichetto.
Celeste attended East High School and UT, Knoxville, and received her masters in Library Science from Peabody College at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN. She worked for over 30 years as a professional university librarian at UT, Knoxville; Georgia State; Georgia Institute of Technology; and UNC, Wilmington. Along with specializing in research and computer search services, and publishing several scholarly articles and presentations, she was promoted to Assistant Professorship and awarded tenure at UNCW.
She felt passionate about her career as a librarian and was proud to be in an occupation that involved helping people with a myriad of reference questions as well as conducting research and co-writing research publications. She was also on several professional higher education and library committees and volunteered for numerous community organizations. Just a few were Touched by Suicide, Meals on Wheels, and Hospice. As a young woman, Celeste was an avid supporter of the 1960's anti-war and Civil Rights Movements and continued her whole life to ardently support equal rights for all people.
Celeste's hobbies over the years were crossword puzzles, crochet, reading, yoga, studying Eastern religions, Reiki, houseplants, and keeping in touch with her friends. She also loved learning and working her mind with puzzles.
Celeste is survived by daughters Melissa and Jennifer, Jennifer's husband Larry, and twin grandsons, William Nikola and Jakob Renfro, all living in Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by her first husband and best friend, Renfro, of Knoxville, Tennessee, as well as numerous treasured brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
Celeste was preceded in death by her brother Lawrence Paul "Bunny" Brichetto, Jr., sister, Yvonne Genell (E.B.) Brichetto Hanes and her late husband Thomas Karl Hanes, Jr., and brother John Henry "Brick" Brichetto. Also by her second and third husbands, Linwood Millen and Robert Kindig, and son-in-law Vikramjit Singh.
Due to the danger of COVID there will be no receiving of friends or viewing. There will be a very special memorial service in Knoxville, TN date TBA (as soon as it is safe for friends and family to travel.) You may contact InHonorOfCeleste@gmail.com to be kept up to date about a memorial.
In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Johns Hopkins COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND https://secure.jhu.edu/form/covid19
NOTE: please use InHonorOfCeleste@gmail.com as the address for us to be notified of your generous gift, or Silent Unity https://www.unity.org/silent-unity-give