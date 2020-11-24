1/1
Ceree Schraw Schiller
Ceree Schraw Schiller

Knoxville - Ceree Schraw Schiller, age 90, of Knoxville, formerly of Tellico Village Community, Loudon passed away early Sunday morning, November 22, 2020.

Ceree was born in Maysville, Kentucky and grew up in Michigan. Ceree was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Later in her life she was a realtor.

She is preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Gerald T. Schraw; parents, William Frank Lyons and Ceree Montgomery Lyons; brothers, Robert, Herman and Charles Lyons.

Ceree is survived by her husband, Col. M. Dean Schiller; daughters, Rita Eriksen, Cynthia Schwanz, Ann Marie Schraw and Ceree Houghton; sons, Thomas Schraw, Steven Schraw and Richard Schraw; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; step children, Linda Clay, Dean John Schiller and Craig Schiller; 8 step grandchildren, 10 step great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, December 1st at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2nd at St John Neumann Catholic Church. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Iva's Place, P. O. Box 71, Lenoir City, Tennessee 37771, www.ivasplace.org






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St John Neumann Catholic Church
