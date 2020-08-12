1/1
Chad Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chad Martin

Clinton - Chad Martin, age 34 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his residence. Chad was a lifelong resident of Anderson County and graduated from Anderson County High School in 2004. Throughout his life Chad was an avid sports fan that loved anything to do with the Tennessee Vols. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Shirley Collins and Ruth Martin; aunt, Lorrie Martin and uncle, Randy Goins.

He is survived by:

Parents, Rick and Karen "Goins" Martin; son, Grady Martin & his mother Morgan Webster of Clinton; brother, Jason Martin & wife Alice of Knoxville; grandfather, Claude Martin of Clinton; nephew, Ryan Martin; niece, Chesney Martin; aunts and uncles, Randy & Linda Martin, John & Melissa Martin, Don & Lee Martin, Jamie & Starla Collins, & Pam Alley; several loving cousins and special friends

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. David Seiber officiating. Chad's graveside will be 11:00 am, Saturday at Grandview Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Tennessee Members First FCU, P.O. Box 6828, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 and put to the attention of Grady Martin. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved