Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Interment
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:45 AM
New Loyston Memorial Gardens
Charlene Butcher Obituary
Charlene Butcher

Heiskell - Charlene Butcher age 85 of Heiskell, passed away peacefully July, 21, 2019 at her home after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. Retired from St. Mary's Medical Center. Preceded in death by husband, Willard (Bee) Butcher; parents, James and Eva Weaver; brothers, Kenneth, B.J. and Tucker Weaver; sister, Edna Mae Wright. Survived by son, Ronnie (Sharon) Butcher; daughters, Cathy (Chris) Gaudreau and Meg (Robby) Hobby; grandchildren, Stephanie (Derrick) Jimerson, Brooke Gonzalez, Ryan (Maylea) Arthur and Brian Gaudreau and Justin (Brandi) Hobby; great-grandchildren, Andy (Amanda) Scott, Haley Geames, Amanda Hassanos, Matthew Gonzalez, Maybree and Reed Arthur and Nolan Hobby; great-great-grandchild, Drew Scott; brother, James (Mae) Weaver, Jr.; several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her caregivers, Kay Ward, Margaret and Laurie Ellison, Amedisys Hospice and Dr. David Goldman and staff. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday with the service to follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 am Friday at New Loyston Memorial Gardens for a 10 am interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, www.alzTennessee.org. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 24, 2019
