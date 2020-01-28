|
|
Charlene Campbell Asbury
Knoxville - Charlene Campbell Asbury, age 93, of Knoxville, TN, born October 19, 1926, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2020.
She was a faithful member of Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church since 1962. She was actively involved with Methodist Missions (32 trips including foreign and domestic), the United Methodist Women (UMW), the Family Community Education (FCE), and the Karns Senior Center.
She is preceded in death by parents Foster A and Ella (Miracle) Campbell of Middlesboro, KY, husband Joseph "Jay" Asbury, son John J Asbury of Knoxville, TN, and sister Sadie Perkins of Middlesboro, KY, brother James "Ned" Campbell of Bluff City, TN and brother Curtis R Campbell of Elizabethan, TN. Also preceding her in death are her two cats Callie and Raztus.
Survived by son James Asbury and wife Sarah of Houston, TX; grandchildren Carter and Carson Asbury of Houston, TX and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her dear and caring church family who have supported her so lovingly over the past 58 years.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 2, 2020 at Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church, 7753 Oak Ridge Highway, Knoxville, TN 37931. A service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church. Rev. Larry Dial officiating. She will be interned at Oak Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery with her husband and son.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beaver Ridge UMC, 7753 Oak Ridge Highway, Knoxville, TN 37931 designated for MISSIONS.
Clicks Funeral Home Middlebrook Pike is serving the Asbury family. Condolences may be offered at www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020