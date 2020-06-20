Charlene Elizabeth Martin
Charlene Elizabeth Martin

Knoxville - Charlene Elizabeth Martin, age 85, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord June 17,2020. She was born and raised in Knox County, attending Halls High School and Knoxville Business College, and was a member of Temple Baptist Church. Charlene retired from Standard Knitting Mills after 35 years of service. She will be greatly missed for her gracious devotion, her warm-hearted sense of humor, and, above all else, her love of Family. She was preceded in death by parents, Hubert & Vesta Farmer, and brother, Clois Farmer. Survivors include her spouse of 68 years, Jewell Martin, son, Eddie Martin and wife Laura, special nephew, Terrell Hayes and wife Kim, grandchildren, Alex Hayes, and Brooke, Joy, Abby, & Skylar Martin, brother, Clonus Farmer, sisters, Peggy Hayes, and Karen Holbert and husband Coy, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friend 5-7 pm, Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery for graveside services 11 am, Monday, June 22, 2020 with Rev. Charles Lawson officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
