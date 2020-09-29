Charlene Greer Castle
Kingston - Charlene Greer Castle, 88 of Kingston went to be with her heavenly family and friends on 9/27/2020. Born in Surgoinsville, TN, moving to Kingsport, TN at the age of 3, Oak Ridge, TN at the age of 20 and later moving to Kingston where she made her home since 1963.
Charlene retired in 1992 from Union Carbide/Martin Marietta where she worked at K-25 in the Computer Science Building, K1007 as a keypunch operator, assistant supervisor & EDP Technician.
After her retirement, she enjoyed traveling the world visiting 8 foreign countries and 41 American states including twice to Hawaii.
Charlene was an avid bowler and traveled to many state & national tournaments where she won several trophies, awards, and made a lot of friends.
Her life was forever changed at the age of 14 when she gave her life to the Lord at Lynn Garden Baptist Church of Kingsport and baptized in the North Fork of the Holston River in Kingsport. She was presently a member of Fireside Fellowship Baptist, formerly Central Baptist Church of Kingston. She loved her church and especially the "Positive Believers" Singles Class she started in 1990 while serving as Sunday School Director. She was also the leader and planner for the senior group "People Need People".
Preceded in death by the father of her children, C.W. Castle, Jr., parents, Clifford & Pearl (Spears) Greer; Sisters Nellie Kate (Edgar) Fletcher, June (Stewart "Smitty") Smith; brothers Dallas Eugene "Buddy" (Dexel) Greer, Wallace Lewis Greer, and Reverend Andrew Greer. In addition, a very special friend and traveling companion Helen Hobson.
Charlene is survived by two daughters, Stephanie T. Castle, Susan Smith, and one son Stephen Castle, all of Kingston. One Granddaughter Jacquelyn Livesey, Oak Ridge, TN, one great grandson Gavin Livesey, Los Angeles, CA and one great granddaughter Iolani Livesey-Lum, Oak Ridge, TN.
In addition, two sisters-in-law, Freda Greer, Kingsport, TN and Georgia Greer, Jonesboro, TN. A host of nieces, nephews, great and great -great nieces and nephews, friends and special niece, friend and travel companion Nancy Fletcher of Kingsport.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, TN 11:00 AM -12:30 PM with the funeral immediately following. Graveside service will be at 3:00 PM at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the charity of your choice
. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net
. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.