Charlene Hurst Sims
Knoxville - Charlene Hurst Sims - age 85 of the Hardin Valley Community, Knoxville passed away January 1, 2020. She was a member of Hines Valley Baptist Church. Charlene retired from Yale Security in Lenoir City after 58 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ottis Sims; parents, John and Vern Hurst; brother, J. T. Hurst; sisters, Peggy Hurst Webb and Rose Hurst; son-in-law, John Tennant and grandson, Aiden Tennant. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Pam Sims of Lenoir City; daughter, Terry Tennant of Knoxville; grandchildren: Justin Sims (Katie), Jeff Clark (Lindsey), Chris Clark (Alina), Josh Tennant (Jeannie), Ben Tennant (Amy); great-grandchildren: Sadler Sims, Presley Sims, Anna Clark, Jace Tennant, Jaxton Tennant, Elwood Tennant, Kate Tennant, Milly Tennant and James Tennant; niece, Dawn Webb. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Monday at Marietta Church Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Tony Arnold officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Butterfly Fund of East Tennessee Foundation, P O Box 31434, Knoxville, TN 37930 or online at butterflyfund.org. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
