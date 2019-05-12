|
|
Charles A. Maner, Jr
Knoxville, TN
Charles A. Maner, Jr., 77, left this world peacefully on May 8, 2019. Charlie was a self-described curmudgeon, but in truth he was a kind man, a loving father, grandfather, and husband, and a wonderful storyteller. He served his community through multiple terms as Knox County Law Director until his retirement in 1982 after a debilitating stroke. Charlie never lost his sharp wit nor his dry sense of humor. He was a voracious reader and legendary collector of knowledge. He was especially fond of useless knowledge, and he was one of the few humans that could pronounce and define "floccinaucinihilipilification." As a public servant, a family man, and a friend, Charlie Maner spent his life as an inspiration. Charlie grew up in the Carter community, the eldest son of Charles and Maude Maner. He is survived by his lifelong love, Corky; their children, Chip and Brooke; his "great" grandson, Eric; his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Valorie Maner; and his nieces, Leanna and Monica. The family will receive friends at a Celebration of Charlie from 5 - 7 pm on Thursday, May 16 at Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike in Knoxville. A brief service will follow.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 13, 2019