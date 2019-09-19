|
Charles Albert Mouser
Corryton - Charles Albert Mouser- age 76, of Corryton, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Charlie will be remembered as a simple man who loved farming and raising cattle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Jessie Mouser; siblings, Mary Frances Biggs, Gene Mouser, Benton Mouser, Earnest Mouser, Bob Mouser, Bill Mouser, and Bessie Vandergriff. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Johnnie Taylor Mouser; children, Trina (Doug) Mouser Polston, Edward (Renea) Mouser, and Michael (Gloria) Mouser; grandchildren, Tyler, Nikki, Jess, Emily, and Micaela; great grandchildren, Charlie and Anastasia Rose; and sisters, Barbara (Dick) Hensley and Judy Graves. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM officiated by Rev. Ron Mouser. Immediately following the service, family and friends will go in procession to Roseberry Cemetery for the interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019