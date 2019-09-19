Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Roseberry Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Mouser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Albert Mouser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Albert Mouser Obituary
Charles Albert Mouser

Corryton - Charles Albert Mouser- age 76, of Corryton, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Charlie will be remembered as a simple man who loved farming and raising cattle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Jessie Mouser; siblings, Mary Frances Biggs, Gene Mouser, Benton Mouser, Earnest Mouser, Bob Mouser, Bill Mouser, and Bessie Vandergriff. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Johnnie Taylor Mouser; children, Trina (Doug) Mouser Polston, Edward (Renea) Mouser, and Michael (Gloria) Mouser; grandchildren, Tyler, Nikki, Jess, Emily, and Micaela; great grandchildren, Charlie and Anastasia Rose; and sisters, Barbara (Dick) Hensley and Judy Graves. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM officiated by Rev. Ron Mouser. Immediately following the service, family and friends will go in procession to Roseberry Cemetery for the interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now