Charles Alexander
Corryton - Charles F. Alexander - of Mascot, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Easter morning, April 12, 2020, at the age of 71. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy serving in the Viet Nam war. He retired after 37 years of service at Hallsdale-Powell Utility District. He was preceded in death by parents and a brother. Survived by wife of 25 years, Connie Alexander; children, Charlcie Alexander, Deneta Newman, Jason (Lori) Hodge, Jennifer (Eric) Chesney; grandchildren, Ethan, Chandler, Chase, Destiny, Brady, Cameron, Carson, and Conner; brother, Kenny (Anna) Silvey. There will be a call-of-convenience at Bridges Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM. There will be a private graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020