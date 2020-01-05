Resources
Charles Alexander Badgett Jr.

Charles Alexander Badgett Jr. In Memoriam
Charles Alexander Badgett, Jr

3/24/1957 - 9/30/2019

Dear Charles,

We have come through our first Christmas without you. Though you lived in another city, when you couldn't visit, you made sure you were the first to call as well as the first greeting card received on Christmas day and all special days. Oh yes, with you being a licensed barber, I also missed my free Christmas hair cut this year, but you weren't here. We miss you not only for the reasons mentioned but because you were a special person who cared.

We love you,

Mom, Patricia Badgett; Wife, Marsey Badgett; Children, Crystal Wells, Charles Cherry and Cassius Badgett; 3 Grandchildren; Brother, Morris K. Badgett; Sister, Mary L. Parker; Friends, Charles "Petey" Gillis, Franklin "J Fred" Gray

and Ricky Branner
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020
