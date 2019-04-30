|
|
Charles Allen (Chuck) Pankey
Knoxville, TN
Charles Allen (Chuck) Pankey, age 88, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, April 27, 2019 at NHC Farragut.
Chuck was born in Brickey, Arkansas on June 5, 1930. He was the 1948 Elaine High School salutatorian and a scholarship baseball player and football running back at Bethel College in McKenzie, TN. While a
student at Bethel, he met Ann Elizabeth Snead, the love of his life and wife of 65 years. After
wartime Army service in South Korea, he attended UT graduate school in Knoxville earning a masters degree in Industrial Engineering. He remained active in sports and athletics throughout his life. Chuck was an avid UT Football and Lady Vol basketball fan and loved to travel. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Concord, for almost 50 years where after retirement from Yale Securities he served the Handyman Ministry, Deacon Ministry, and as an usher. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by parents, Wiley and Lula Rongey; brothers, Edward and Buck Pankey and brother-in-law Bill Snead.
Chuck is survived by sister, Delores (Midge) Phelps,
children Karen (Tony) Moore, Keith (Robin) Pankey, Kim (Steve Jones) Jetton, Kay (Glen Peterson) Young, grandchildren Rusty (Carolyna) Shinpaugh, Lindsey (Baker) Jones, Lacey Pankey, Taylor Jetton, Elliott (Emily) Jetton, Avery Jetton, Kristin (Ryan Lund) Young, Lexi Young, Shelby and Tyler Peterson, great grandchildren, Kyleigh Shinpaugh, Ariana Clarke, Gabriel McMahan, Luna Lund, Baker Jones, III, sisters-in-law Agnes and Lucy Snead and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 2nd, in the Chapel of First Baptist Concord with a Celebration of Life to follow at 6:30 p.m. with Senior Pastor John Mark Harrison officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 3rd for a graveside service at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway with full military honors conferred by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard and the U S Army.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Concord Handyman Ministry, 11704 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019