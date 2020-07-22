1/1
Charles and Bertha Myers
Charles & Bertha Myers

Charles Wilbur "Buzzy" & Bertha Reeves Myers

Funeral service for Buzzy and Bert Myers 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel, Rev. Shannon Myers, Officiating.

Interment Mount Olive Cemetery

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
11:00 AM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
JUL
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
To the Beatty Family and other Family members--Expression of our Deepest Sympathy. You are in our prayers.
Shirley and Johnny Lundy, Jr.
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nicole M Lattimore
Friend
July 23, 2020
My Aunt Bert was pure joy. She had the greatest laugh in the world. She was happy from the inside out. She was as a sister to my mother. What didn't our families do together as we grew up. The trips, fishing, visiting each other almost daily. Never wanting you to leave. So much fun. Mom and Aunt Bert and bingo. What a pair. I learned pure love just by being in their presence. Love you Aunt Bert.
Theresa Demby
Family
July 23, 2020
One of the greatest, most humble men I know. My dad's best friend and my uncle (cousin). He brought us joy and laughter. Though he is kin on my mother's side, he and dad took to each other as brothers. Love you Uncle Buzz.
Theresa Demby
Family
July 23, 2020
Please know that we extend our deepest, heartfelt sympathy. May God comfort, carry and support each of you at this time, and from this day forward.
Debra Agnew and Family
July 22, 2020
I Love y’all so much ❤
Takedra
Grandchild
July 22, 2020
May God wrap his arms around the entire family and give you all peace
Maxine Evans and Family
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
July 22, 2020
Classmate Sherry Meyers Brown and Family,
On behalf of your fellow classmates from Austin East High School Class of 1979 our sincere condolences goes out to you and your family. Praying for you and your family continuously. The A-E Classmates of 1979
Sharon Winton
Classmate
July 22, 2020
To the family of our beloved brother Charles and sister Beatha Myers

“But we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope. For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep. For this we declare to you by a word from the Lord, that we who are alive, who are left until the coming of the Lord, will not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a cry of command, with the voice of an archangel, and with the sound of the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord. Therefore encourage one another with these words.”
1 Thessalonians 4:13-18

In pray for the family during this time,

Love, Anthony & Paula
Anthony & Paula Hancock
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Quentin and Rose Ashford
Friend
July 22, 2020
Uncle Buzzy & Aunt Bert R.I.P, Love yall until we meet again.
[For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.]
[For those who mourn will be blessed and comforted.]
Derron & Shebah
Family
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathy WhiteRobinson
Acquaintance
