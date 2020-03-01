|
Charles Andrew (Chuck) May
Charles Andrew (Chuck) May, age 58
8/4/1961-2/23/2020
Chuck passed away suddenly, but peacefully at home on 2/23/2020. He was a 1979 Graduate of Central High School. Chuck grew up playing baseball at Ftn. City Ballpark and went on to play on the baseball team at Central High School. Chuck loved Tennessee football and baseball and could answer any Trivia question presented to him. Chuck previously worked at Reeder Chevrolet as a Service Consultant for many years. Chuck was a life long member of St. Paul United Methodist Church of Ftn. City. Chuck could always be seen smiling.
Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Betty May, sister in law, Joni Beason Webb, and sister in law Dottie Beason.
Survived by wife of 30 years, Rhonda Beason May. Brother Fred May, Jr (Sandy), sisters: Cindy Crumley and Kristi Tillery (Mike). Mother in law, Ilene Beason. Sister in law and brother in laws: Paula Beason Abernathy (Mike), Mark Beason, and David Webb. Chuck also leaves many nieces and nephews that loved him. Along with his human family, he is also survived by his furry family, Chico and Lola, that he loved.
There will be a receiving of friends from 2pm-4pm, followed by a Memorial to Celebrate Chucks' life on March 7, 2020 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4014 Garden Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918.
Chuck's family would like to extend a special thanks to Robert Cooper with Trinity Funeral Home, Maynardville, Gary Anderson, and Rev. Tim Best.
For flower delivery, the church will be open 1 hour prior to the receiving of friends.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2020