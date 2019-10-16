|
|
Charles Andrew McGill
Charles Andrew McGill passed peacefully from this world, on October 13, 2019, at age 85. A native East Tennessean, Charles succumbed to a chronic illness that he fought valiantly with the devoted support of his loving family, friends, and the professional staff and doctors at the University of Tennessee.
Charles, an Army veteran, who spent many hours of his retirement devoted to his art of painting, was preceded in death by his father, Huse McGill, his mother, Tishie Elizabeth, his brothers Fred and George, his sisters, Margaret Montgomery, Gertie Price and Nell Haire. Charles is survived by brother Clarence McGill and wife Phyllis, sister Bertha Chamberlain, and numerous nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
Charles was a member of Broadway Baptist Church in Maryville, TN. Where the celebration of his life will be held Nov 16 at 11:30AM.
The family asks that donations to South Knoxville Senior Center be made in his name, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019