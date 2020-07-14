Charles Arthur "Charlie" Clark
Knoxville - Charles Arthur "Charlie" Clark, age 82 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, July 12, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Charlie graduated from West High School where he played second base on the varsity baseball team. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and received a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee. He remained a diehard UT football fan, but later in life he preferred to record the games and only watch the games UT actually won! Charlie was a Little League baseball coach for many years at Rocky Hill Park and was an avid fan of the St Louis Cardinals major league baseball team. He retired from Rohm and Haas Tennessee Inc. chemical company as the Human Resources Director after more than 30 years of employment. His job took him and his family from Knoxville, to Houston TX, to Louisville KY, and finally back to his home here in Knoxville. He served on the boards of many local charitable organizations, including the American Red Cross and the United Way. He volunteered more than eight years of his post-retirement life at the Habitat For Humanity thrift store and he delivered thousands of meals for Meals On Wheels. He was a long-standing member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school classes for many years.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Edith (Bean) Clark, sisters, Betty Cartwright and Eleanor Kelley and brother, Jack Clark. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, B.J. Clark; sons and daughters in law, Art and Wendy Clark and Scott and Becky Clark; grandchildren, Jim and Lana; great grandson, Vash.
Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the main entrance to Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 PM Graveside Service with Reverend Sam Ward, pastor of St. Mark Methodist Church officiating.
The family will visit with friends following at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 7001 S Northshore Dr SW Knoxville, TN 37919 or Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 27478 Knoxville, TN 37927.
