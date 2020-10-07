Charles "Chuck" Arthur Powell
Knoxville - Charles (Chuck) Arthur Powell, of Knoxville, TN, an employee for Kerns Bakery for nearly 30 years, passed away on October 4th, 2020 at the age of 73 at Tennova North Hospital Knoxville, TN.
Chuck is predeceased in death by his mother, Kathleen (Kitty) Burger Powell, and survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Janice Moon Powell. He is also remembered by his children, Christopher Powell (Beth) and Michael Powell (Holly), his brother, Roger (Lorraine), and sister Debbye Jeanseau (Tony), as well as grandchildren, Asia Nichols, Zane Nichols, Nicholas Blair, Connor Weaver, Claire England, and Charles Samson, and several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life is scheduled for 12-3 pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Karns Community Center 7708 Oak Ridge Highway, Knoxville TN 37931.
In Lieu of Flowers make donations to the Bethel United Methodist Church, 2004 Amherst Road, Knoxville, TN 37921.
