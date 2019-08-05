|
|
Charles B. Clouse
Sharps Chapel - age 60 of Sharps Chapel passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Willow Ridge Center in Maynardville. He was preceded in death by his father Elmer Ray Clouse. He is survived by his mother; Margaret Harvey; brother Ricky L. Clouse both of Sharps Chapel; niece Marla Amy Griffey of New Market; nephew Joey Clouse of Strawberry Plains.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 5, 2019