Charles B. Pruitt
Charles B. Pruitt

Louisville - Charles B. Pruitt 85 of Louisville went to be with the Lord Sunday September 20, 2020. Charlie was a member of South Knoxville Church of God, a local builder, member of Knoxville 69 masonic Lodge and former Grand Master, Eastern Star Worthy Patron, A trustee and builder of South Knoxville Church of God. He was preceded in death by parents, Delmar and Pauline Pruitt; Brothers, infant John Pruitt and Robert Pruitt; Sisters, Lillie Jo Pruitt and Kim Greene. Charlie is survived by wife of 65 years, Jean (Gann) Pruitt; 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Eddie (Kathy) Pruitt, Larry (Micki) Pruitt and Tim (Deborah) Pruitt; Daughter and son-in-law, Susan (Randy) Bolinger; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; 3 Sisters and brothers-in-law, Teresa (George) Ford, Lisa (Randy) Hodges and Sheri (Arland) York; Brother, Jeff Pruitt. Step-mother, Alza Cope. Several nieces and nephews. Special friend Lewis Thomas. The family will receive friends Wednesday September 23, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at South Knoxville Church of God with funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Robert Branch officiating. Family and friends will meet Thursday September 24, 2020 at Ballards Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Louisville for a 10:00 a.m. Graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
