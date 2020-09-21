Charles B. Pruitt
Louisville - Charles B. Pruitt 85 of Louisville went to be with the Lord Sunday September 20, 2020. Charlie was a member of South Knoxville Church of God, a local builder, member of Knoxville 69 masonic Lodge and former Grand Master, Eastern Star Worthy Patron, A trustee and builder of South Knoxville Church of God. He was preceded in death by parents, Delmar and Pauline Pruitt; Brothers, infant John Pruitt and Robert Pruitt; Sisters, Lillie Jo Pruitt and Kim Greene. Charlie is survived by wife of 65 years, Jean (Gann) Pruitt; 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Eddie (Kathy) Pruitt, Larry (Micki) Pruitt and Tim (Deborah) Pruitt; Daughter and son-in-law, Susan (Randy) Bolinger; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; 3 Sisters and brothers-in-law, Teresa (George) Ford, Lisa (Randy) Hodges and Sheri (Arland) York; Brother, Jeff Pruitt. Step-mother, Alza Cope. Several nieces and nephews. Special friend Lewis Thomas. The family will receive friends Wednesday September 23, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at South Knoxville Church of God with funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Robert Branch officiating. Family and friends will meet Thursday September 24, 2020 at Ballards Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Louisville for a 10:00 a.m. Graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com