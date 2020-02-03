|
|
Charles Barbera
Clinton - Charles (Chuck) Paul Barbera, age 57 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 from a brief illness. He was born on December 29, 1962 in Burlington, VT. Chuck was formerly from Millis, MA where he played on the 1980 Super Bowl Champion Millis High School football team. He was a life long fan of Boston Red Sox baseball, Boston Bruins Hockey, and New England Patriot football. He was also formerly from Charleston, SC.
Chuck was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Bernadette Barbera, Sr., as well as Paul and Clara Pelletier; mother, Linda Barbera; aunts, Rose Fodale, Joan Isabel, and Mary Landrigan, and uncle, Walter Pelletier.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 25 years, Pam Barbera; son, Anthony Barbera; father, Robert Barbera, Jr of FL; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Laura Barbera of MA; sister and brother-in-law, Robin and Jerome Smith of OK; nephews, Nick Barbera, Sean Smith, and Bryan Smith; great nieces, Maddie and Annabelle and great nephews, JC and JJ.
A gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Charles' memory may be made to Cancer Institute, The University of Tennessee Medical Center, 1926 Alcoa Hwy, Medical Building F, Knoxville, TN 37920. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020