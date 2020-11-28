Charles Basil Bowers



Knoxville, TN - Charles Basil Bowers of Knoxville, TN, fell asleep in death peacefully surrounded by his family on November 26, 2020. Charles 'Doc' was born May 8, 1935, to John and Seffie Bowers.



He met his Beautiful wife Judy and they married on February 3, 1956. They enjoyed nearly 65 years of marriage. He retired from Rural Metro, but he most enjoyed sharing bible truths with any and all that would listen. He dedicated his life to his God, Jehovah on September 3, 1950.



In addition to his wife, Charles is lovingly remembered by His children: John Bowers, Kim Morehead(Shawn) and Derek Bowers(Casey); Five grandchildren: Nicol Weinert(Dave), Brooke O'Boyl (Joseph), Brandi Kuch(Dale), Jamie Morehead and Roxy Bowers. Great-grandchildren: Joseph and Nicolas O'Boyle, Christopher, Cole, and Chloe Weinert, Ford, Cash and Callaway Kuch, and Great great-grandchild Macklin O'Boyle, as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



He will be remembered by his faith in his God and deep love for all those who knew him personally.



The family will have a memorial service for Charles via Zoom meeting on December 6, 2020. At 3:30 pm there will be a slideshow presentation followed by a memorial talk at 4:00pm.



Special thanks to Fresenius Dialysis nurses for taking such wonderful care of him the last several years of his life.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store