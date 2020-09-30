Charles "Butch" Borowski
Knoxville - Borowski, Charles "Butch" 81 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was a true family man who loved his children and grandchildren. We will miss him greatly. Butch was preceded in death by mother, Hazel; son, Wade Borowski; brothers, Sonny and Corky Borowski. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Borowski; children, Tammy (Rick) Stemeye, Charlie (Nung) Borowski, Russell (Renae) Beckner, Ronald (Brenda) Beckner, Jimmy (Lori) Borowski, Michael Borowski; grandchildren, Melissa, Ashley, Shirley, Jessica, Dereck, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Malachi, Russell, Madison, Nicholas; great grandchildren, Arizona, Caleb, A.J., Aurora, Sophia, Aria, Thea; sister, Shirley Knee; special nephew, Dinky and Denise Borowski. Family to have private service.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
.