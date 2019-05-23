|
|
Charles "Charlie" Bosquez
Lenoir City, TN
Charles Terry Bosquez,"Charlie" age 42 of Lenoir City passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. Charlie was born to the late Abraham Bosquez, Jr. and Reta (Sparks) Leggett. He was a talented chef working in various restaurants in the E. TN area. In addition to his father, Charlie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Abraham Bosquez, Sr., Jean Polizzi Bosquez and Mack Sparks. Charlie is survived by his son, Anthony Bosquez, Cocoa, FL; mother and step-father, Reta and Norm Leggett, Philadelphia; fiancee, Kerry Wilson, Lenoir City; grandmother, Grace Young Sparks, Maryville; siblings, Abraham Bosquez, IV, Lenoir City, Velynda Cassmayer, Bonner Springs, KS, Angela Knapek, FL and Gerald Leggett, FL. Contributions in memory of Charlie to Friends of Bahia Honda State Park, Inc. P.O. Box 430403, Big Pine Key, FL 33043. A celebration of Life service will be held 12 Noon Saturday, May 25th at Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 W 2nd Ave, Lenoir City, TN 37771. The Rev. Kristi Barnes is officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the fellowship hall. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 23, 2019